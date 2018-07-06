Ahead of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the state Governor, Ayo Fayose, of ordering the retrieval of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, from people while also asking heads of the state-owned tertiary institutions in the state to award 20 marks to students who vote for the PDP in the elections.