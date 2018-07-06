Arsenal are in talks to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, according to Sky Sports.
Gunners boss Unai Emery worked with N’Zonzi during his time at the Spanish club.
N’Zonzi previously enjoyed spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke before joining Sevilla in 2015.
The 29-year-old, who is currently on international duty with France at the World Cup, has made 136 appearances for Sevilla, scoring eight times.
