Arsenal are in talks to sign Juventus defender, Stephan Lichtsteiner, on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old Switzerland international is out of contract with the Serie A champions this summer.

New Gunners manager, Unai Emery, sees Lichsteiner as an option that would add experience and leadership to the squad.

Lichtsteiner has scored 14 goals in 250 appearances for Juve since signing from Lazio in August 2011.

He won the Serie A titles in each of his seven seasons at the club, as well as four Italian Cups and is expected to captain Switzerland at next month’s World Cup in Russia.

The right-back would be Emery’s first signing since taking charge at Emirates Stadium.