Yuriy Danchenko, the agent of Ukrainian centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, claims Arsenal want to sign his client before the end of the window. He’s hoping for successful talks and a transfer this month.

“Recently, my colleagues and I have been in constant contact with Arsenal representatives, and we have meetings,” Danchenko said. “The Gunners’ representatives have already contacted Shakhtar and we hope that these negotiations will be successful.

“[Shakhtar] do not so often sell their academy products to the leading clubs in Europe, so this transfer can be very significant for them. Let’s see how things unfold further. Arsenal wants to complete the operation by February 1 – in the current transfer window.”





The reports suggest Arturo Canales and Oleg Smaliychuk are mediating the transfer. TheAFCBell on Twitter claim a Ukrainian source tells them the reports have substance, with Canales representing Arsenal in the negotiations. He’s close with Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi.

Matviyenko plays in the Premier Liga in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk, but they also feature in the Champions League. Additionally, the 23-year-old has 26 caps for his country, playing in a defence keeping seven clean sheets in their last 11 games.

Most impressively, he kept Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo at bay in a Euro qualifier back in March, drawing 0-0. They also won 2-1 against the same opponents in October, only conceding to a second-half penalty after a handball by Taras Stepanenko.

Arsenal obviously need the reinforcements at centre-back. Injuries, loans, suspensions and illnesses are ravaging the back-line. Getting Matviyenko in could help.