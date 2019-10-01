<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for Kieran Tierney’s Premier League debut.

Tierney has been struggling with a hip injury since joining in a £25m deal from Celtic in the summer and the left-back has so far been restricted to just a 77-minute appearance in the Carabao Cup.

There had been hope the 22-year-old might have been in the squad for Monday night’s trip to Manchester United but he was mysteriously left out at Old Trafford.

And on Tuesday, The Sun report that Tierney has suffered an injury setback and has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the upcoming EURO 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

That means the defender is also a huge doubt for the Gunners’ Europa League meeting with Standard Liège on Thursday and is probably more likely to make his return to action after the international break.