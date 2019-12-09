<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang is pushing for a move away from the Premier League to La Liga as he pulled out of a contract talks with the club.

Aubameyang wants a move to Real Madrid and has made no secret of his favour toward the Spanish giants,

revealed earlier in his career that he promised his grandfather that he would play for Los Blancos at some point.

The Gabonese forward is growing frustrated with Arsenal’s failure to challenge for silverware, which is one of his reasons to consider a move away from the Emirate Stadium.

The 30-year-old forward joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018 and he has 18 months left in his deal.

Aubameyang has been sensational for the Gunners since his arrival having scored 42 goals in 57 appearances at this point Arsenal is willing to consider selling the former AC Milan forward provided they recoup large part of the money they rolled out to sign him from Borussia Dortmund two seasons ago.

as the Gunners sit 10 points behind the top four.

