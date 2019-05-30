<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal striker is set to exit talks with the club’s board after the 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Europa League finals on Wednesday in Baku.

Alexandre Lacazette wants to hold talks with Arsenal board as Atletico Madrid is interested in his service.

Arsenal missed out on the opportunity to play in the Champion League after the defeat and Lacazette is craving to play in the European top flight club competition next season and he could a move to Wanda Metropolitano outfit.

Metro reports that Lacazette wants talks about his future, he is tipped to replace his fellow Frenchman Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid.

The former Lyon forward spoke about his happiness at the club but he could still consider an offer to quit the Emirate Stadium for Champions League football next season.

It is unclear whether Arsenal would prefer to cash in on the 27-year-old or tie him down to a longer and improved contract.