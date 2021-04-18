



Eddie Nketiah’s goal late in stoppage time for Arsenal delivered a major blow to Fulham’s already slim Premier League survival hopes.

Until his 97th minute effort Josh Maja’s second-half penalty had looked likely to give the Cottagers a hugely valuable three points in their battle against relegation.

Afterwards, Nketiah said: “Happy with the team, we would’ve liked three points but when I was called on I wanted to make an impact. I’m delighted to get a goal and salvage a point for the team.





“Fulham made it difficult – we were a bit sloppy in possession, we had good chances, we had a couple which on another day might go in. Credit to Fulham for getting back in the game and getting the goal but we were good in the last 30 minutes and we deserved at least a point.”

He added: “We’re a big club, we want to be climbing up the table – the manner in which we grabbed the goal feels a bit better than losing. Of course we wanted three points but we’ll take the point and move on.”