Arsenal have sold striker Chuba Akpom to Greek club PAOK for an undisclosed fee.

Arsenal announced the deal on Friday, with Akpom moving abroad again after spending part of last season on loan in Belgium.

The 22-year-old has been at Arsenal since the age of six but never managed to establish himself in the first team and has had six loan stints in the last five years.

He made a total of 12 appearances for the Gunners under Arsene Wenger, including seven in the 2013-14 season, but was left out of Unai Emery’s 25-man squad for the recent preseason trip to Singapore, making it clear that he was not in the Spaniard’s plans.

PAOK are through to the third round of Champions League qualifying after knocking out Basel this week, having finished second in the Greek league last year.