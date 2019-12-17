<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A number of Arsenal’s senior players are reportedly against Mikel Arteta being appointed as the club’s new manager.

Two-and-a-half weeks after they parted ways with Unai Emery, Arsenal now appear to be moving closer to finding a long-term replacement.

There have been several reports which have indicated that Arteta is ready to leave his role as Manchester City assistant in order to take on the reins at the Emirates Stadium.

However, The Mirror claims that the development has not received full approval in the dressing room, with some members of the first-team squad preferring the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.

While the report adds that Arteta would be respected by the senior stars at the North London outfit, it is said that they would have preferred an experienced figure due to their recent struggles on the pitch.

The Gunners sit in 10th position in the Premier League standings, seven points adrift of a place in the top four.