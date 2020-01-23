<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal star Dani Ceballos has told Mikel Arteta that he wants to cut his season-long loan deal short, and move on to another club during the January transfer window.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is ready to quit the Emirates Stadium, and head elsewhere on loan for the remainder of the season. The Spaniard has told his parent club, Real Madrid, that he wants to leave, and Zinedine Zidane is considering his wish.

Arsenal signed Ceballos on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid during the summer.

The Gunners beat Tottenham to his signature, and Ceballos quickly got Arsenal fans excited with his skill and technical ability.

But, his quick start to life in the Premier League slowed down after a couple of months, and Ceballos then picked up a muscle injury that ruled him out for almost two months.

The Spaniard has been available to Arteta since Arsenal’s 2-0 home win over Manchester United on New Year’s Day, but he’s failed to make an appearance.

After not featuring for Arsenal since November 2, Ceballos has decided that it’s time to leave the Emirates, according to AS.

He has held a meeting with Arteta to discuss his frustration, and informed the Gunners boss that he has a preference of heading back to the Bernabeu before going out on loan again.

Real Madrid have also been informed of Ceballos’ stance on leaving Arsenal before the end of the season.

Zidane is now looking at the possibility of cutting the loan deal short this month.





Ceballos would ideally like to be immediately sent back out on loan this month, if his stay at Arsenal comes to an end.

He is desperate for game time to give himself a chance of being named in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Last week, Arteta revealed that he wasn’t happy with Ceballos’ fitness after returning from injury.

The midfielder was in Madrid for his rehabilitation, but returned to Arsenal to stake a place in Arteta’s plans.

“Dani had an injury where he was out for almost two months and had to go to Madrid for his rehab,” Arteta said.

“He came back and in the first few weeks, I didn’t think that he was physically at the level to compete for starting games.

“It’s true that I have players in that position who have been performing really well, and last week when I believed that he was ready to step in, I decided to pick another player.

“But he’s been training good. I’m happy with him and I know him really well, so there’s no issues there.”

Ceballos featured in all of Arsenal’s first 11 fixtures of the season, providing two assists.

But, after a hamstring injury ruled him out of action, he’s struggled to get back into the Premier League squad.

Ceballos has been named on the bench in three of the last four Arsenal league fixtures.

He didn’t even make the matchday squad for the short trip to Crystal Palace earlier this month.