<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal starlet, Bukayo Saka, has said he is finding it difficult to decide which international side to play for.

Saka, 18, who has Nigerian parents was born in Ealing, London. He, therefore, can play for England or Nigeria.

The winger, who is currently playing at left-back for the Gunners, has represented the Three Lions at U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-19 levels.

“I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,” Saka said.

“No one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out.”

Saka has also praised Unai Emery for giving him his debut before the Spanish boss was sacked by Arsenal.

The youngster said, “I have a lot of thanks to give him because he gave me so much confidence, he gave me my debut and he kept pushing me. I am grateful to him always.

‘It’s just something I have always dreamed of, coming up from the academy to the first team.’