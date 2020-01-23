<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is prepared to force an exit out of the Emirates outfit this winter in a bid to secure a move to Barcelona.

Aubameyang, 30, is pushing for an exit as he aims to team up with Lionel Messi and co, the Gabonese forward has less than 18 months left in his current deal at the Emirate Stadium.

Other attackers are linked with a move to Barcelona but the Gabon international is the name on everyone’s lips at Camp Nou.





Luis is expected to remain on sidelines for the next four months following knee surgery.

Marca says despite their interest in Aubameyang, Arsenal intermediaries have made it clear their captain is not for sale.

Indeed, the only thing that would change the Gunners’ position is if the Gabon international demanded a transfer.

The former Borussia Dortmund ace is expected to pull all strings to quit Arsenal this winter.