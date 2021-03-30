



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has vowed to try and convince Martin Odegaard to make a permanent move to Arsenal this summer.

The 22-year-old has found his feet with the Gunners in recent weeks. After scoring a scorcher against Olympiacos, he was then on target against Tottenham in the derby. Since then, Odegaard proved himself the key man as Arsenal fought back from 3-0 down to draw at West Ham. Excelling in the No 10 role, the Norwegian had a 93% pass completion rate and created four chances.

That has led to a huge clamour for Arsenal to make Odegaard’s signing permanent this summer. Doing so, however, won’t be easy. Indeed, a report last week explained how Zinedine Zidane saw the Norwegian’s future at the Bernabeu.

Despite that, their hopes did increase with Odegaard speaking warmly about Mikel Arteta and ‘feeling at home’ with Arsenal.

The playmaker is clearly a popular figure among his teammates too. Gunners skipper Aubameyang clearly enjoys playing with the Norwegian.

And during a live Pro Clubs match on FIFA on his Twitch channel, Aubameyang made a promise about Odegaard’s future.

Reading out a question from a viewer, Aubameyang said: "Can you tell Odegaard to sign? Definitely yeah, I will ask him!"





Odegaard has been repeatedly asked about his future during the international break. And while Arsenal did not negotiate an option to make his stay permanent, the player admits discussions will be held after the season finishes.

Odegaard told VGTV: “I haven’t thought about what’ll happen in summer.

“The deal with Arsenal is until the end of season. We’ll see what happens this summer.

“I’ve said things before that I still stand for: stability and development are key words.”

Odegaard has spent time on loan with Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad during his time in Madrid. He has made just 11 appearances for Los Blancos, prompting speculation of a move away.

Despite his lack of action for Real, there’s a belief among their coaching staff that the 22-year-old’s future will be at the Bernabeu.

That said, with finances tight and amid links to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, the La Liga giants could consider his sale to raise funds.

As such, it’s reported Real will seek a minimum £40m fee for the midfielder, whose contract runs until 2023.

The Gunners aren’t his only suitors either, it seems. Reports have recently suggested Liverpool and Chelsea could make a move for Odegaard were he to become available.