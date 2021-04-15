



Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirms he has been hospitalised after contracting malaria while on international duty.

Aubameyang was missing from the Gunners’ matchday squad as they beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Sunday, with ‘flu’ described as the reason.

“Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls,” he wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago.





“I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

“I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon!

Will be watching my boys now, huge game for us! Let‘s go and get it Arsenal!”

It remains unclear how long the 31-year-old will spend on the sidelines.