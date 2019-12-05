<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has tipped Girondins de Bordeaux teammate Josh Maja for greatness after seeing the explosive display of the Nigeria international against Nimes on Tuesday.

Maja became the fourth Nigerian player to score three times in a French top-flight game after Peter Odemwingie, Victor Agali and John Utaka as he was instrumental in Bordeaux’s 6-0 hammering of Nimesat the Matmut Atlantique Stadium.

The English-born forward in the process also became the fourth best goal scorer aged 20 or under in the top five European leagues this season with five goals with another Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen topping the list with eight goals.

However, Koscielny is convinced it is only the start of great things to come for the 20-year-old.

“It’s great for him and his confidence. You can feel that he’s starting to settle in and it’s bearing fruit. He works hard in front of goal, and he was rewarded.”

“He still needs to improve in his reading of the game, but he has the right attitude to learn and try to do things well”

The one-cap Super Eagles star has made 15 appearances for Paulo Sousa’s side this term registering six goals and one assist across all competitions.