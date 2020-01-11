<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to miss three ` matches – including a London derby date with Chelsea – after being shown a straight red card against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Skipper Aubameyang gave the visitors an early lead at Selhurst Park, finishing off a fine passing move after being played through by partner in crime Alexandre Lacazette and seeing the Gunners go in 1-0 up at half time.





A deflected shot from Jordan Ayew saw the ball loop over the head of Bernd Leno, however, restoring parity for the Eagles midway through the second half and leaving the match in the balance.

With three points still up for grabs for both sides, Palace’s Max Meyer looked to break down the flank before a late challenge from Aubameyang brought the attacker down.

Initially shown a yellow card, the Gabon international was made to wait as the video assistant referee performed his checks and eventually upgraded the caution to a straight red.