Arsenal sign defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer.

The defender, 34, spent seven years at Juventus, making 257 appearances and winning Serie A seven times in a row.

Lichtsteiner, who captains Switzerland, will become manager Unai Emery’s first signing since succeeding Arsene Wenger.

Happy and honoured to be a Gunner! Will work hard and passionately day in and day out to achieve our sportive objectives and to win trophies with this great club! @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/h32IueSSob — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) June 5, 2018

“Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to us. He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude,” said Emery.

“Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”