Arsenal have completed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal.
The Spaniard will wear the No.8 shirt for the Gunners, the squad number previously assigned to Aaron Ramsey, who left the club to join Juventus on a free transfer.
The move represents the north Londoners’ second signing of the summer, with Gabriel Martinelli having arrived from Ituano in a £6 million ($8m) move.
