Arsenal to sign Lille star Renato Sanches

Arsenal are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Lille star Renato Sanches and will compete with AC Milan for the midfielder’s signature in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Sanches, 24, was once considered the next big thing in European football after winning the Golden Boy award and earning a £35million move to Bayern Munich.

However, though his development hasn’t quite matched those expectations, he’s found his feet at Lille and has got his career back on track after a turbulent few years.

Sanches agreed to terms with Barcelona over a move to the Camp Nou last summer but the La Liga giants failed to meet Lille’s asking price for the midfielder.

That has opened the door to other suitors and Le10Sport claims Arsenal are ‘serious’ contenders for Sanches’ signature.

The Gunners are said to have already made their interest clear to Sanches, his representatives and Lille but they’re yet to make an offer for the midfielder.

It could be that Arsenal are sounding out the French club for a valuation of Sanches or waiting to see the level of competition for his signature.

Lille are understandably keen to keep Portugal international but they’ll listen to suitable offers for his services, with the French side said to value him at around £35m.

AC Milan have already reportedly tabled an offer for Sanches but Arsenal’s greater financial strength means they could outbid the Italians should it come to a straight battle.