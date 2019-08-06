<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal Women have signed a new contract extension with 29-year-old midfielder, Kim Little.

Arsenal made the announcement in a statement on the club’s official website on Monday.

The statement read: “We’re delighted to confirm that Kim Little has signed a new contract with the club.

“The Scotland international has made 181 appearances, scoring 125 goals, for us across two spells with the club. Last season, she captained us to our first Women’s Super League title in seven years.

“It was Kim’s third WSL title at Arsenal. She has also helped us win four Continental Tyres Cups and three FA Cups.”

Speaking after signing a new deal, Little told the club’s official website: “I’m excited for the foreseeable future being here at Arsenal.”