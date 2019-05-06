<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League were all but snuffed out on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Brighton.

With Tottenham losing on Saturday and Manchester United only managing a draw at Huddersfield earlier in the day, a win for Unai Emery’s side would have taken them to within a point of Spurs in fourth spot.

Instead they head into the final day against Burnley three points adrift of Spurs and with a significantly inferior goal difference after Brighton toasted their survival with a hard-earned point.

Leaders Liverpool and Manchester City have already sealed the top two spots and Arsenal can no longer catch third-placed Chelsea, who are on 71 points, four points ahead of them.

Arsenal, however, can reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League and they are well-placed to make the final, with the Gunners 3-1 up after the home leg of their semi-final against Valencia.

A disappointed Emery, in his first season at the Emirates after replacing long-serving boss Arsene Wenger, turned his thoughts to the Europa League tie in Spain after the match.

“We deserved to win but we know they are defensively very strong and played very well,” the Spanish boss told Sky Sports.

“We fight and try to win each match in the Premier League but every match is difficult and today is an example of that,” he added.

“We knew it is going to be difficult but our focus is now the Europa League,” he told the BBC. “We have the opportunity in the Europa League to do something important and we will try and do that.”