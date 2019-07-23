Arsenal are understood to have finalised a loan deal for Dani Ceballos.
The 22-year-old midfielder will spend the entire 2019/20 season at the Emirates after Zinedine Zidane sanctioned the move.
Ceballos, who has been capped six times by Spain, is seen by Arsenal coach, Unai Emery, as the ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsey after he left for Juventus.
“Ceballos is a very good player,” said the Gunners boss while confirming the transfer. “I know him from (Real) Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid.
“He played very well in the Under-21s (European Championship), his national team won the competition.”
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]