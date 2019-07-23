<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal are understood to have finalised a loan deal for Dani Ceballos.

The 22-year-old midfielder will spend the entire 2019/20 season at the Emirates after Zinedine Zidane sanctioned the move.

Ceballos, who has been capped six times by Spain, is seen by Arsenal coach, Unai Emery, as the ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsey after he left for Juventus.

“Ceballos is a very good player,” said the Gunners boss while confirming the transfer. “I know him from (Real) Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid.

“He played very well in the Under-21s (European Championship), his national team won the competition.”