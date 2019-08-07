<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal is prepared to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as the replacement for departed Laurent Koscielny who left for Bordeaux.

According to report in the Sun, a two-year loan deal has been settled between Arsenal and Juventus, the move could be made permanent at the end of the two-year loan spell if the Gunner could pay the £40million fee placed on the Italian defender.

Rugani was also a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers but Arsenal was able to beat their fellow Premier League rival to the signing of the 25-year-old centre back.

Arsenal former captain Koscienly refused to travel with the rest of the squad for the pre-season tour and he has subsequently secured a £4.6million move to Bordeaux.

Arsenal has been in search for a replacement for the French defender before the close of the transfer window on Thursday evening.

Arsenal will travel to St James Park for their Premier League opener against Newcastle on Sunday.