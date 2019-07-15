Arsenal is prepared to rival Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid for Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi this summer.
Arsenal has submitted their offer for the Argentina central back but the defender only wants a move back to Valencia if he leaves Manchester City.
Superdeporte says offers from Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and PSG have all been fielded.
But Otamendi only wants to sign for former club Valencia where he left in 2015 for Manchester City.
Valencia is aware of Otamendi’s interest to return to Mestalla – if the Premier League Champions are to let him leave for a fair price.
