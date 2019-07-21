<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Gunners play Real in the US on Tuesday and according to The Telegraph, the two sides are close to an agreement.

Ceballos, capped six times by Spain, has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot since joining Real Madrid from Betis for £15million in 2017.

He is still valued highly by the Spanish giants but will be allowed to spend next season on loan at the Emirates to continue his development.

Arsenal are also hopeful of signing Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and are on the verge of sealing a deal for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba.