Arsenal have sacked U23 coach Steve Bould, ending his 30-year association with the club.

The 58-year-old former defender has held various coaching positions at Arsenal since retiring in 2000.

An official announcement is still to come from the club but he will leave the Gunners in the coming days.

Bould led Arsenal’s U18 side to Premier Academy League titles in 2009 and 2010 as well as the FA Youth Cup in the 2008/09 season.





He was then promoted to become assistant to former manager Arsene Wenger in 2012, a role he served for seven years before he was reassigned as U23 coach in 2019.

Arsenal’s U23 side only finished 10th in the Premier League 2 this season under Bould, but the team has produced Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe, who have emerged as highly influential members of Mikel Arteta’s first team

As a player Bould played for Arsenal for 11 years, winning three league titles, two FA Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup.