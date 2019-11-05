<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have fired eight members of staff, as part of an extensive overhaul, according to the Daily Mail.

Among those to leave the north London club, is head of youth scouting, Steve Morrow.

Morrow represented the Gunners as a player from 1988 to 1997.

The others staff members who are believed to have been axed include Kevin Beadell, Dan Rice and Dave Lee, who each held recruitment positions at the Emirates.

However, head coach Unai Emery has been given reassurances over his job, despite a poor run of results.

The Gunners have won just two of their past nine fixtures in the Premier League and have thrown away points from winning positions.