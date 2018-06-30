Arsenal have officially released Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla alongside ten others. The London club also signed three young players on their professional contract while two players signed contract extensions.

Jack Wilshere, 26, spent ten years at his boyhood club after he wasn’t given assurances of playing time. He was told by the new manager, Unai Emery that his game time will be ‘significantly reduced’ but Wilshere wanted to play regularly. Wilshere was prepared to sign a reduced contract but the negotiations were not fruitful when he was notified he’d not be playing as much as he’d like.

Santi Cazorla will also leave the club after his injury-ravaged final two seasons. The Spaniard’s last appearance was in October 2016. Cazorla will spend his pre-season with La Liga side, Villareal.

Per Mertesacker will also leave his playing role to resume his role as Arsenal’s Academy manager.

Players released at end of contracts

Marc Bola

Santi Cazorla

Alex Crean

Vlad Dragomir

Aaron Eyoma

Yassin Fortune

Ryan Huddart

Chiori Johnson

Hugo Keto

Per Mertesacker

Tafari Moore

Jack Wilshere