Arsenal have seen an improved offer for Wilfried Zaha ‘rebuffed’ by Crystal Palace, but the player has told the club he wants a move.

Unai Emery’s side have made Zaha their number one transfer target this summer and saw an opening offer of £40m rejected for the 26-year-old, and the two clubs are still believed to be some way apart in their valuation of the player despite Arsenal‘s improved bid.

Palace are under no pressure to sell the Ivory Coast international, having sold full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m earlier this summer, and are believed to be demanding a fee of around £80m for Zaha.

According to the Independent, Arsenal’s improved offer is reported to have been worth £55m and highly-rated youngster Reiss Nelson on loan, though £10m of that deal was dependent on clauses.

Palace have rejected the offer, although an agreement is still expected to be reached with Zaha having informed the club of his desire to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Roy Hodgson’s side are believed to want more cash guaranteed, though the prospect of signing Nelson or fellow prospect Bukaya Sako on loan as a replacement is said to be appealing to the club.

Nelson impressed during a loan spell at German side Hoffenheim last season, the England U21 international scoring seven Bundesliga goals, whilst Sako is amongst the most highly-rated young talents at the Emirates.

Palace may also demand a player be sent in part-exchange on a permanent deal. Full-back Carl Jenkinson, who was handed his England debut by Hodgson in 2012, has been muted as a possibility.