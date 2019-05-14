Mattéo Guendouzi

Arsenal are ready to reward Mattéo Guendouzi with a bumper new contract following his excellent debut campaign in north London.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners last summer from Lorient and was expected to act solely as a squad player this term.

However the 20-year-old has been trusted more and more about Unai Emery to the point where Guendouzi is almost one of the first names on the Arsenal team-sheet.

As such, the Sun believe that the club will offer the midfielder a massive pay rise, handing the French youth international a deal worth around €80,000 per week.

It’s believe that the new deal will take the youngster’s pay to double what it was before and will keep him at the Emirates until 2023.

