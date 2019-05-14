<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arsenal are ready to reward Mattéo Guendouzi with a bumper new contract following his excellent debut campaign in north London.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners last summer from Lorient and was expected to act solely as a squad player this term.

However the 20-year-old has been trusted more and more about Unai Emery to the point where Guendouzi is almost one of the first names on the Arsenal team-sheet.

As such, the Sun believe that the club will offer the midfielder a massive pay rise, handing the French youth international a deal worth around €80,000 per week.

It’s believe that the new deal will take the youngster’s pay to double what it was before and will keep him at the Emirates until 2023.