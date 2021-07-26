Arsenal ready to meet Tammy Abraham’s wage demands

Arsenal have indicated they’re willing to match Tammy Abraham’s wage demands as they look to sign the out-of-favour Chelsea hitman this summer, according to the Express.

Mikel Arteta is revamping his squad after Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season and the Gunners boss has already signed young duo Nuno Tavares and Albert Lokonga while a deal for Ben White is also close to completion.

The Spanish coach is expected to bring in several further additions with a right-back, central midfielder, goalkeeper and playmaker all on the agenda but it looks as though Arteta is also hoping to land himself a new striker, too.

Abraham has emerged as a top target with The Athletic confirming last week that Arsenal are keen to sign the England international this summer with the striker understood to be open to the idea of moving across London.

The Express are now reporting that Arsenal have initiated talks with Abraham’s representatives and indicated they’re prepared to meet his £125,000-a-week wage demands – an increase on his current £80,000-a-week salary.

Chelsea are ready to offload the 23-year-old as they look to make room for a marquee signing and the Express says they’re prepared to sell if £40m is put on the table this summer.