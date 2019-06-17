<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal reaches an agreement for the first summer signing of Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba after agreeing on a five-year contract.

The 18-year-old who enjoyed an outstanding season with The Greens after making 19 appearances helping the Ligue 1 outfit to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Saliba has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium since the end of the season but according to Foot Mercato reports that Arsenal have agreed on a five-year deal for France U19 centre-back and must now strike a deal with Saint-Etienne £25m-rated starlet.

Gunners coach Unia Emery struggled defensively last season, with Shkodran Mustafi error-prone and Laurent Koscielny injury prone, Sokratis, Rob Holding (who is currently recovering from injury), and Konstantinos Mavropanos after conceded 51 goals in 38 league games last season which gave them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.​

Manchester City have also been heavily linked with the Frenchman, whilst there has also been serious interest from sides in ​Serie A, and Arsenal are aware they will need to act quickly to ensure they win this race.