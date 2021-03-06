



Arsenal have this evening revealed a late update on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe, ahead of their showdown with Burnley.

Mikel Arteta’s men are set to return to action tomorrow afternoon, in a Premier League meeting with the Clarets.

The Gunners will of course head into the Turf Moor clash with their tails up, on the back of a morale boosting pair of wins over the last couple of weeks.

First, a last-gasp Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang header saw Arsenal get the better of Benfica, to book their spot in the Last-16 of the Europa League.

And this was followed last weekend by a hugely impressive 3-1 downing of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The news, as a whole, proved of a positive nature, with only two players – including 3rd-choice goalkeeper Alex Runarsson – struggling as things stand.





The other sidelined star, though, plays a significantly more important role in Arsenal’s squad, in the form of Emile Smith Rowe.

English youngster Smith Rowe was hauled off at the King Power last time out, after picking up a problem with his hip.

In turn, his potential participation this weekend had since been thrown very much up in the air, with the likes of Willian or Nicolas Pepe ready to step in in the midfielder’s place.

In a boost for the capital giants, though, confirmation has been forthcoming that the injury is ‘not significant’, with Smith Rowe set for a late fitness test to determine whether or not he is ready to return versus Burnley.

Emile was substituted just before half time at Leicester City last Sunday with discomfort in his hip. Assessments and scans this week have shown that it is not a significant injury. Emile will be assessed and checked regarding his availability ahead of Saturday’s match.