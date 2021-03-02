



Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Football.London says the Gunners will let the Frenchman go at the end of the season for the right price as he enters the final year of his contract.

Mikel Arteta has remained tight-lipped on Lacazette’s future, but it is reported that Arsenal are unlikely to offer him a new deal and will look to recoup a fee for the former Lyon man.





“We will talk in the summer and make a decision on what is going to happen,” said Arteta in January.

“We haven’t talked about anything relating to his contract. I’m delighted with the way he is performing, the goals he is scoring and the form and energy he is in at the moment. He needs to keep doing that.”