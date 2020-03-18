<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal have reportedly slapped a £50 million price tag on wantaway captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following interest from Barcelona.

Arsenal have tried, and failed, to renew Aubameyang’s contract at the Emirates, and they look resigned to losing him in the summer.

According to a report in SPORT, Arsenal will demand €55m (£50m) if they are to sell this year, which is a distinct possibility if they opt to cash in now rather than losing him on a free 12 months later.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s most important player and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to keep him next season for another shot on the top four, but it looks increasingly likely that he will end his spell in England.





Barcelona are said to have made initial contact with Aubameyang’s agent in January, following the news of Luis Suarez’s injury, but no move materialise.

The LaLiga champions are now expected to renew their interest in the summer, and the Gabonese striker’s future at Arsenal hinges on whether they can secure qualification to the Champions League next season.

As it stands, the Gunners are ninth and eight points off fourth-placed Chelsea. Manchester City’s impending Champions League ban could mean that fifth place secures a spot in the competition, but that is still five points off.

One positive for the north Londoners is that they do have a game in hand, and they are in good form having won their last three matches.