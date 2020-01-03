<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have opened talks with Jérôme Boateng ahead of a potential January transfer, according to Sky Germany.

Bayern Munich are holding our for €15 million whilst Boateng has recently held discussions with head coach Hansi Flick.

The former Germany international wants to leave the Bundesliga champions whilst it appears Bayern would not stop Boateng from leaving.

Speaking to Kicker, Flick commented on the Boateng situation last week: “I’m always clear with him. We speak openly about the deficits. Against Wolfsburg, he came in and had some problems but then showed that he has the quality to play at Bayern. Jerome has to make the decision about his future because it’s about his career.”

Arsenal have appeared to turn their attentions away from RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano after seemingly being priced out of a January move.