



Arsenal are reportedly preparing to offer captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract worth £250,000-a-week in the coming days.

Aubameyang has been a standout performer since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, scoring 66 goals in 107 appearances.

But the 31-year-old has just one year left on his current deal and has yet to receive a formal offer despite talks taking place.

According to Telegraph Sport, head coach Mikel Arteta wants the situation solved ‘as quickly as possible’ and has made it clear that he wants Aubameyang to stay.





This new deal would represent an increase on his current £198,000-a-week salary – which is heavily topped up by appearance and goal bonuses – but still fall short of top earner Mesut Özil’s £350,000-a-week pay packet.

Club officials also face a challenge convincing Aubameyang to stay, after what will be their lowest Premier League finish ever and potentially another season without European football.

The Gabon international has scored 20 Premier League goals this season and can still beat his tally of 22 from last term, by scoring a hat-trick against Watford on Sunday.