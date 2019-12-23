<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Struggling Premier League giants Arsenal have been linked with offering Leicester City £40million plus Granit Xhaka for the services of Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer.

Ndidi has been impressive for Leicester in the defensive midfield position which has seen the Foxes conced just 14 goals this season – the joint lowest amount in the Premier League along with Liverpool.

And according to Leicestershire Live, are set to include Xhaka plus cash to bring Ndidi to the Emirates Stadium.

Ndidi has made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, with his most recent coming in a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United in September.

Since his move from Genk in January 2017, the 23-year-old has made 120 appearances for Leicester.

Prior to Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal boss last week, Swiss midfielder Xhaka had been given a fresh start by interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Xhaka’s future at the Emirates looked in doubt after he was stripped of the Gunners’ captaincy by previous boss Unai Emery, following the midfielder’s outburst towards fans during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October.

He wemt to miss several games towards the end of Emery’s tenure, but Ljungberg reinstated him, and he has started 13 of Arsenal’s 18 league games so far this season.

It remains to be seen who will fit into Arteta’s plans, with the new manager having taken charge of his first training session on Sunday after watching his side’s 0-0 draw away to Everton on Saturday.