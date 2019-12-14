<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have released their latest injury updates ahead of their game against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners will be without Granit Xhaka after the midfielder suffered concussion against West Ham on Monday night.

Nicolas Pépé will be available after an injury scare. The Ivorian had knee troubles after a heavy challenge by West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell but, despite reports, could face the champions.

Arsenal also updated on Kieran Tierney’s shoulder injury and confirmed a dislocation. The left-back will undergo surgery in the week is ruled out for around three months.

Rob Holding, Héctor Belllerín and Dani Ceballos will all also miss the game.