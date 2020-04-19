Arsenal are set to offer Atletico Madrid Alexandre Lacazette in exchange for their midfielder Thomas Partey.
Partey, 26, is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s No 1 target as he prioritises signing a new defensive midfielder this summer.
The Ghanaian has become a key figure at Atletico and impressed in their Champions League success over Liverpool in the round of 16.
The £50 million-rated still has three years remaining on his contract at Atletico, with the club poised to tie him down to a new package.
Having emerged through their youth ranks, the LaLiga giants are looking to reward him rise with a pay rise.
And they hope that can help secure his services until 2025 – with a much larger release clause figure inserted into his deal.
It means Arsenal – who have limited funds to give Arteta – will have to get creative if they want to prize away the midfielder from Spain.
That means the former Manchester City assistant manager could even be willing to sacrifice 28-year-old striker Lacazette in a part-exchange deal.
Atletico are looking to bring in a striker – having failed to sign Edison Cavani in the winter window – with Lacazette a target.
The France international struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the side following Arteta’s arrival in late December, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the preferred choice up front.
And the emergence of starlet Eddie Nketiah, 20, has increased competition for places, leaving Lacazette expendable.