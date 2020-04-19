<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal are set to offer Atletico Madrid Alexandre Lacazette in exchange for their midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey, 26, is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s No 1 target as he prioritises signing a new defensive midfielder this summer.

The Ghanaian has become a key figure at Atletico and impressed in their Champions League success over Liverpool in the round of 16.

The £50 million-rated still has three years remaining on his contract at Atletico, with the club poised to tie him down to a new package.

Having emerged through their youth ranks, the LaLiga giants are looking to reward him rise with a pay rise.

And they hope that can help secure his services until 2025 – with a much larger release clause figure inserted into his deal.





It means Arsenal – who have limited funds to give Arteta – will have to get creative if they want to prize away the midfielder from Spain.

That means the former Manchester City assistant manager could even be willing to sacrifice 28-year-old striker Lacazette in a part-exchange deal.

Atletico are looking to bring in a striker – having failed to sign Edison Cavani in the winter window – with Lacazette a target.

The France international struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the side following Arteta’s arrival in late December, with Pierre-Emerick Aubam­eyang the preferred choice up front.

And the emergence of starlet Eddie Nketiah, 20, has increased competition for places, leaving Lacazette expendable.