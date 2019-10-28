<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal could offer 50 million pounds for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi plus club captain Granit Xhaka when the transfer window opens next summer.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international made his ninth Premier League appearances for Leicester City in the 9-0 victory over Southampton St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night where he made six tackles in the encounter the most from any player in the game one clearance and committed three fouls as well as one interception to ensure the Brenda Rogers men kept a clean sheet over the weekend.

Reports claim that Ndidi has been linked with so many clubs but Arsenal are reportedly planning to win the race for the midfielder with £50m bid also keen to add Granit Xhaka as part of the deal that will bring the former Genk star to the Emirates Stadium.

Ndidi has been a mainstay in Brendan Rogers’ team this season totaling 10 appearances for Leicester City scoring two goals in the process.