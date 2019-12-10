<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have end nine games winless streak after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in Monday Premier League encounter at London Stadium to hand manager Freddie Ljungberg his first win since taking over from Unai Emery.

West Ham dominated proceedings throughout the opening 45 minutes and scored a deserved first goal just before half-time when Andrea Ogbonna’s header from a Pablo Fornals cross took a deflection and found its way into Bernd Leno’s net.

Arsenal continued to look lethargic in the second half, but managed to get back on level terms in the 60th minute as Gabriel Martinelli blasted home from 12 yards away with the visitors’ first shot on target in the game.

The goal was Martinelli’s first in the Premier League, but the 18-year-old has had success at Arsenal since joining in the summer, scoring eight times in seven starts in all competitions.

Arsenal looked energised after netting the equaliser and went ahead soon after with a nice individual effort from Nicolas Pepe, who cut to his left inside the West Ham penalty area and curled a shot in at the far post to make it 2-1.

Pepe turned provider moments later from a similar position, lofting the ball over the West Ham backline for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to redirect home with his first touch to put Arsenal two goals to the good.

Ljungberg’s team saw out the result to move back into the top 10 in the Premier League on goal difference, while West Ham and under-pressure manager Manuel Pellegrini find themselves stuck at the wrong end of the table.