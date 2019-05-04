<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The agent of Belgian winger Leandro Trossard has revealed that a move to Arsenal in the future is a possibility.

The Gunners have previously been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who has been one of the stars of the 2018-19 campaign for league leaders Genk.

Trossard has scored 12 goals in 28 league matches and the player’s agent, Josy Comhair, revealed back in November 2018 that Unai Emery’s side were tracking his development.

Wolfsburg has also been mooted as a potential option for Trossard, who is yet to be capped by Belgium but was part of Roberto Martinez’s squad for the 2-0 European Championship qualifying win over Cyprus in March.

And Comhair has again been speaking about interest from the Gunners, insisting that while a move to Germany would be a good option, Arsenal is the “highest level”.

He told Het Nieuwsblad: “There is no agreement with any club yet. But I think that Germany is a beautiful country for him. You can take it one step higher via Germany.

“Because with Arsenal you are immediately at the highest level and you can almost only go down. But yes, it can also be Arsenal.”

The player’s representative also discussed the potential fee that Emery’s side, or any other potential suitors, would likely have to pay to land him, with at least €20 million (£17m) being mentioned.

“If you sell [Wilfred] Ndidi [to Leicester City] for €17 million, you can sell Leandro for 20, you know. For less than €20 million you don’t have Leandro,” he added.

Arsenal are expected to improve their squad in the summer although their ability to manoeuvre in the market will be affected by whether they’re playing Champions League football.

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League table with two matches to play and will be relying on Chelsea and Tottenham to slip up in their final games if they’re to claim a top-four spot.

The Europa League offers an alternate route into Europe’s premier club competition, however, with the north Londoners able to seal qualification for the Champions League if they can lift the trophy.

They are in the driving seat in their semi-final tie with Valencia, having won the first leg 3-1 on Thursday, and, should they advance past the Liga side in next week’s second leg, they’ll face either Frankfurt or Chelsea in the final.