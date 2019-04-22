<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong says he could venture into coaching after being forced to hanging up his boots at the age of 27.

Last month, the midfielder announced that he is calling time on his career, having grown frustrated with recurrent injuries.

Although the he hasn’t decided what path he wants to take in future, the Kumasi-born player has a few ideas.

“With my next line of action, for now, I am just assessing what I can do,” Frimpong told Y FM-Kumasi.

“I am still looking at some options – like coaching, like business.

“So for now, I don’t really have a specific thing that I am doing at the moment.

“But we’re still working on it.”

The highlight of Frimpong’s career was undoubtedly his time with Arsenal, for whom he made 16 professional appearances between 2011 and 2014.

He also had one outing for Ghana at senior level in 2013 after representing England at youth stage.

“There reason I retired is that I was having some injuries and the pains were too much to bear,” Frimpong reiterated.

“So I decided that I will give it a rest and spend some time with the family. As you know, family is what is important.”

Frimpong also lined up for English sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Charlton and Barnsley, Russian outfit Ufa, AFC Eskilstuna of Sweden and Ermis of Cyprus.