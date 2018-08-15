Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song has signed a two-year contract with Sion of the Swiss Super League, the club announced on Tuesday.

Song, 30, joined Sion after parts of two seasons with Rubin Kazan, having left the club in January when FIFA intervened to terminate his contract because the club were falling behind on paying players’ wages.

According to the Telegraph, Song was still owed £7.9 million by Rubin in June.

The former Cameroon international made more than 200 appearances for Arsenal between 2006 and 2012 and trained with the club at times last season to maintain his fitness.

Song moved to Barcelona in 2012 and spent two years with the club before being loaned to West Ham United for two seasons and then joining Rubin.