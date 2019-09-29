<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has made 233 appearances for the Gunners over the last seven seasons – contributing 43 goals and 74 assists during his time in the English capital.

The German signed a lucrative contract with the club in February 2018 but has struggled to convince Unai Emery of his worth since the Spaniard took over as head coach.

The attacker has only played 71 minutes of Premier League football for Arsenal this season, while his only other appearance came in the EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest.

Ozil’s most productive season with the club came in 2016-17 when he managed 12 goals in all competitions, but the former Schalke 04 youngster’s overall contribution has long been called into question.