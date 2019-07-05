<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal has met with Real Madrid for a potential move for their star to the Emirate Stadium this summer and it is obviously not Dani Ceballos.

The Arsenal board has held talks with Real Madrid directors for the signing Lucas Vazquez, according to report.

Real Madrid is open to the deal and the winger is valued for £30million according to report in Spanish journal AS, if Arsenal meet the valuation the deal could be done next week.

Real Madrid has spent around £190m already this summer and they are keen to let go some of their players to fund other arrivals ahead of next season after a disappointing season.

Vazquez has been instrumental to Real Madrid especially during Zinedine Zidane first spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, he was not at his best last season and the arrival of fresh attacking talents at the Santiago Bernabeu means he will drop in the pecking order.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is a huge fan of the Real Madrid winger and he is keen on signing him for the Emirate outfit, the former Espanyol star will arrive at Arsenal with a wealth of experience have won the La Liga and three Champions League for Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan is also eyeing a move for the utility player who can also play in the right-back or right wing-back position.

Arsenal is also interested in signing Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace and Celtic defender Kieran Tierney before the close of the Premier League transfer window.