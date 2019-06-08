<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have reportedly made a £12m offer for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Arsenal and Lyon have both made £12m bids for Dennis as he looks set to leave the Belgian club this summer.

The report also claims that Fenerbahce are interested, but are not willing to match the offers from Lyon or Arsenal.

Dennis scored seven goals in the Belgian top division in 26 appearances this season, with a further six goals in cup competitions.

Unai Emery can call upon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up front but the departure of Danny Welbeck means that youngster Eddie Nketiah is the next most senior striker in the Gunners ranks.

It’s tempting to conclude that there are areas of Emery’s side that need improving more urgently than their striking options, but it would be understandable if the Spaniard wanted a third striker through the door this summer.

The calibre of the other sides in the chase may suggest that Dennis is not a world-beating prospect, but Arsenal’s best approach in their current situation is to take younger players and try and blood them into stars.

Dennis has obviously made a big impression in Belgium, but his club team-mate Wesley could perhaps be the better bet.