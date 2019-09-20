<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Besiktas midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been handed a three-man ban by the Turkish Football Disciplinary Board for violent conduct towards his opponent.

Elneny, who was making his debut against Gazisehir Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, received a straight red card following an incident with Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Kayode in the 75th minute.

Although both players were sent off by the referee, the disciplinary body during its review on Thursday, gave the Arsenal loanee and Kayode further punishments.

Elneny will miss Besiktas’ next three games in the Turkish Super Lig including their home games against Istanbul Basaksehir and Alanyaspor, and their visit to Trabzonspor.

Kayode, the scorer of two goals in four league outings this season, is also expected to miss Gazisehir Gaziantep’s next three games.