Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has been left stranded in the country after a delay in his paperwork saw the player fail to return to Portugal after last month’s international break.

The Arsenal loanee helped the U23 Eagles reach the final round of qualifiers for the AFCON U-23 Championship after a 4-2 aggregate win over Libya in Asaba last month but has since been in the country following a delay in his return visa.

According to an online medium, Nwakali noted that he hopes to get his papers sorted out this weekend and head back to his base in Portugal to continue the remainder of the season with his teammates.

The 20-year-old has featured in 16 matches for the Portuguese side, helping them stay in 6th position on the table.